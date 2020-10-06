In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while bowling strongly against Royal Challengers Bangalore. As a result, his team unilaterally won a big 59-run win over RCB. Rabada took 4 wickets for 25 runs in four overs of his quota which included the wickets of Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey and Isuru Udana. Rabada has now taken 12 wickets in the IPL due to this vigorous performance and has also acquired the Purple Cap. On this performance, former India cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra has praised him.

Aakash Chopra tweeted that Kagiso Rabada was described as the best fast bowler of this IPL season. He wrote that, ‘He struck out two players for two runs in the super over, came to an over in Sharjah and sent the dangerous Andre Russell to the pavilion, and now the wicket of Virat Kohli in the first over of his new spell here in Dubai. Rabada, you are the best fast bowler of this IPL.

Bowls the Super Over for 2 runs and dismisses two batsmen. Came for an over and dismissed Russell at ‘Sharjah’. Here at Dubai … takes Kohli’s wicket in the first over of his new spell. Rabada is the best fast bowler in # IPL2020. #DelhiCapitals – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2020

Let me tell you that before Kagiso Rabada, Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a purple cap. Chahal has taken 8 wickets so far this season while at number three is Mumbai Indians fast bowler Trent Boult, who has 8 wickets in his name. In this match Kagiso Rabada also got the support of other bowlers which made it easier for him to bowl without any pressure.

In addition to Rabada for Delhi Capitals, left-arm spinner Akshar Patel (2 for 18), Enrich Nortje (2 for 22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 for 26) also bowled well. Delhi Capitals spin bowler Akshar Patel was named ‘man of the match’ for his affordable bowling. With this win, Delhi Capitals have become the number one team in the points table. Mumbai Indians at number two and RCB are still at number 3 after this defeat.

