Team India’s former cricketer and famous Hindi commentator Akash Chopra (Aakash Chopra) is also very active on social media. Akash is adept at answering trolls, he also responded in a funny way to a mim that went viral on him. 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) Even in Akash Chopra, he is doing Hindi commentary. Akash Chopra in the initial two seasons of IPL Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders) Had been part of the team, but he could not show anything special with the bat.

Meem on Akash Chopra goes viral

Akash Chopra is targeting people on Twitter these days due to having a poor record as a batsman in the IPL. A memo about his career is becoming quite viral on social media. In this meme, Akash’s IPL career is shown and it is written, ‘When your passion is to become a commentator and your housemates are forced to make you a cricketer’. Responding to this meme, Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter, ‘It is quite majakiya, but if it is really so then I want to thank my parents, who pressured me to play cricket. I consider myself lucky that I am one of the 296 players who got a chance to play Test matches for India.

😂🤣 it’s funny for sure. But if this was indeed the case, I can’t thank my folks enough to push me to play cricket first … fortunate to be in a list of just 296 players who’ve got the chance to represent India in Tests. 48 https://t.co/lyZvuzVfgX – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 8, 2020

People also enjoyed on Twitter

Apart from this meme, a person made fun of Akash Chopra and tweeted, ‘How did you join the team, I also want to play for KKR.’ Akash Chopra responded to this by saying, ‘It was great, you need to go a little bit earlier, when there were no T20 tournaments domestically, at that time the selection of List-A was done. . I think my average playing for Delhi in List-A cricket that year was 346 and if I have a good memory then I had 3 3 notout centuries in 4 or 5 matches that year. Good luck to you on your selection. ‘

That’s a good one. Lemme go back in time — since there were no domestic T20 at that time, teams went with List-A records, I think. I averaged 346 that year in List-A for Delhi. If my memory is serving me right … 3 unbeaten centuries in 4 or 5 games 😇 Good luck with ur selection 🙌 https://t.co/fA7oawTcQA – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2020

Akash Chopra’s record in IPL was bad

Akash Chopra was part of KKR in the first two seasons, but he could not perform anything special. Akash, who has played the Test opener for India, played a total of 7 matches in two seasons of the IPL, in which he scored 53 runs at an average of 8.83. In the middle of the second season of IPL played in South Africa in 2009, KKR team sent Akash Chopra back to India due to poor form.