IPL 2020: Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Ajit Agarkar believes that the four teams that reached the play-offs in the 13th season of IPL will be the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai and Delhi are number one and second respectively in IPL 2020, while Kolkata is at number four.

Agarkar said at Star Sports’ cricket connected event, “It is a very close tournament and has a lot of ups and downs. But clearly Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams. I think KKR should be considered as CSK. Got a real bonus win against them. They are my third team. “

Agarkar believes that the fourth team to reach the play-offs will be one of the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He said, “For me the fourth team will be from Rajasthan and Hyderabad. Initially I was with Chennai Super Kings, but these two teams are playing better than Chennai at the moment.”

Let us know that Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, have won only two matches in seven matches so far this season and they are currently at number seven in the points table.