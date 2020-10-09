In the 22nd match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by a big margin of 69 runs. This is Hyderabad’s third win this season. Hyderabad, batting first, set a target of 202 runs in front of Punjab. In response, Punjab were all out for 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Nicholas Puran for Punjab scored 77 runs in 37 balls with the help of seven sixes. At the same time, Hyderabad side Rashid Khan took three wickets for just 12 runs. Hyderabad opener David Warner and Johnny Bairstow have set a tremendous record in this match.

150-run partnership for the second time in IPL

England opener Johnny Bairstow smashed 97 runs in 55 balls with the help of six sixes and seven fours. At the same time, captain David Warner scored his 9th consecutive fifty against Punjab. He scored 52 runs in 40 balls. Both batsmen also shared a 160-run partnership for the first wicket. For the second time in the history of IPL, Warner-Bairstow has more than 150 partnerships. No other pair has made such a record in IPL till date.

David Warner’s 9th consecutive half-century

David Warner hit his 46th half-century of IPL career against Kings XI Punjab. This is Warner’s 9th consecutive half-century against Punjab in the IPL. Earlier in the history of this league, no batsman has scored 9 consecutive fights against a team.

In his half-century innings, Warner hit five fours and a six. During this time, his strike rate was 176.36. With this, Warner has now scored 871 runs against Punjab in the IPL. He has also become the highest run-scorer against Punjab in the IPL.

