In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a thrilling match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Super Sunday. Punjab, playing first, scored a mountain-like score of 223 runs on the strength of openers Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul. In response, Rajasthan Royals won the match by scoring 226 runs for six wickets in 19.3 overs on the basis of superb innings of first captain Steve Smith and then Sanju Samson and last in Rahul Tewatia. Although the hero of the match was Sanju Samson, who scored 85 runs, but in the end, Rahul Tewatiya, who hit 5 sixes in an over, won all the hearts. He hit 5 sixes in Sheldon Cottrell’s over to take the match to a close. After the match, he has given a statement on his innings.

Rahul Tewatia, who became an overnight star by hitting West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, said his confidence was intact even after playing the worst 20 balls at the start of his innings. Tewatiya’s innings helped the Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets on Sunday in a thrilling match of the Indian Premier League. Tewatia’s innings was a slow start.

He said after the win that the team knew that I could play big shots. I trusted myself. It was late for a sixer bat. He said that five sixes in one over was fantastic. I tried to hit the leg spinner but couldn’t. That’s why I targeted other bowlers. The Royals needed 51 runs in the last three overs and Teotia reversed the match in the 18th over, bowled by Cottrell. He said that I will never forget this innings.