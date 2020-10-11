In the IPL, on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs. In this match, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli played a stormy innings of 90 runs off 52 balls. Thanks to his innings, Bangalore had a target of 170 runs in front of Chennai, which Chennai could not achieve.

Kohli opened the secret

After the match, Virat Kohli has revealed the secret of his form. According to him, the innings played in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians has helped him regain his form. Kohli batted in a super over against Mumbai Indians on 28 September.

Skills are necessary for success

Kohli said after the Chennai match, “Earlier I was thinking of doing too much. If you think more about the responsibilities, it will increase the burden on you and will not be able to play as a player. Your skills are essential to success. “

Training also helped

He said, “That super over where I had to score and I got out there and we lost the match. After that I started enjoying training and then the next few sessions were very good in terms of batting. I was last He was also hitting the ball well in the match and wanted the same today. Training has also helped in all these days. “

Are set can hit in the death overs

Virat said, “Instead of hitting every single ball, I was trying to understand the circumstances. That is the experience and from playing a lot of cricket, especially playing T20 cricket, I have understood so much that if you are set So you can hit in the death overs. “