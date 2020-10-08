In the Indian Premier League match played on Wednesday, the team of Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs. In this victory of KKR, young batsman Rahul Tripathi played an important role by playing an excellent innings of 81 runs. Rahul Tripathi described his innings as being a dream come true.

Rahul Tripathi was also adjudged Man of the Match for his 81-run innings. Rahul said, “It is like a dream come true for me. I was ready for both roles. Whenever you get a chance, you should be ready for it.

In this match, KKR gave Rahul Tripathi the responsibility of opening with Shubman Gill instead of playing in the middle order. He said, “The ball was coming well on the bat. I didn’t do anything special just tried to keep the scoreboard running. It is like a journey. Coming to KKR is very special.

Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik praised his players after the victory and said that they lived up to their trust. Karthik described the team’s strategy to get Rahul to open instead of Sunil Narine. Karthik has said that the team wanted to reduce the pressure on Naren, so Rahul was promoted.

Let us know that KKR’s team, batting first, scored 167 runs in 20 overs. CSK’s team had scored 90 runs in 10 overs at the loss of one wicket and was easily seen achieving this goal. But KKR made a great comeback and stopped CSK for 157 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

