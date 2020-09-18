The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. Almost all the cricketers associated with the tournament have joined their franchise teams. However, the Rajasthan Royals team may be in a bit of trouble as it has not yet been decided whether or not to play this star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Cricketers from England and Australia joined the team on 17 September. A photo was shared from the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, which featured Steve Smith, Zofra Archer, Tom Karan and Andrew Tye. Jose Butler did not appear in this photo and since then fans have been asking on social media where Butler is said.

– Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 18, 2020

The franchise team did not share any photo of Butler and the fans started worrying about whether Butler, like Stokes, has not reached the UAE and is not associated with the team. Meanwhile Butler shared a photo, after which the fans breathed a sigh of relief. While sharing the photo, Butler wrote, ‘Don’t worry, I’m here now!’ In this photo, Butler is seen in Rajasthan Royals jersey. Players from England and Australia will have to stay in quarantine for 36 hours and after that they can practice with the team.

– Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) September 18, 2020

Actually, the three-match one-day international series between England and Australia was played in the Bio Secure Environment, all the players were also there in the bio bubble and after reaching UAE from there, they will be here in the bio bubble after 36 hours.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.