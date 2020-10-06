Adorned with Indian Premier League (IPL) youngsters led by Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals easily defeated Virat Kohli, the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi scored 196 runs batting first. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored 53 runs for the team. Apart from this, openers Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also played useful innings. In response, RCB’s bundle was tied for just 137 runs. Virat Kohli fought alone for the team but could not win. He was sent to the pavilion by Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. After losing the match, Virat has told that on which occasion the team gave the Delhi Capitals a chance to dominate.

RCB captain Virat Kohli admitted that after bowling well in the middle overs, he gave the Delhi batsmen a chance to score runs. Kohli said that things were not in our favor. They had a great start and then we were able to come back in the next eight overs, but in the final overs, the game was out of our hands. Kohli feels that his team’s fielding was also not good.

He said that we need to capitalize on important opportunities. We did not catch difficult catches, but rather easy catches. Once again, we failed to implement the plans. On the possibility of a change in the team in the upcoming matches, Kohli said that Chris was still very close to play today but could not make a place in the team. We have four days before the next match and it is expected that he will be ready for that match.

Man of the Match, Akshar said he was ready to bowl in the power play. The left-arm spinner said that the ball was coming slow from the wicket and I was ready to bowl in the power play and I had also prepared for it. He said that I had planned that I would diversify the speed of the ball and also change the line and length.

