Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and Jose Butler will not be able to play in the team’s first match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in Sharjah. England pacer Jos Buttler revealed on Sunday that he would not play in the team’s first match against Chennai due to being in the mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rajasthan Royals posted a video on social networking site Instagram in which Butler said, “I will unfortunately be unavailable in the first match for Rajasthan Royals due to spending time in quarantine.” I am here with my family. It is pleasant that the royals let me bring my family here. This is a big help. “

Rajasthan will also not be able to get the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is with his family in Christchurch due to his father’s brain cancer diagnosis. In addition, regular captain Steve Smith suffered a head injury during nets practice in Manchester and missed the ODI series. Smith will also be unavailable for the opening match in Rajasthan’s IPL.

Rajasthan Royals’ first match is against Chennai Super Kings on 22 September, defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the inaugural match of IPL 2020.