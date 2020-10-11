The performance of Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been very disappointing. The team has faced defeat in five of the 7 matches played so far, while CSK have won only two matches. CSK fans are still hopeful that this team, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will return to the tournament. CSK made a comeback in 2010 after losing five matches to clinch the title. CSK’s team is getting tremendous support on social media.

Significantly, in the third season of IPL in 2010, Chennai Super Kings lost five of their initial seven matches, but Dhoni & Co. made a great comeback that year to retain the IPL title. The team captured this trophy for the first time by defeating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the final match. This year too, the team’s position in the point table is similar to the year 2010 and fans are expected to perform in the same way from the team.

Everyone expects Chennai on Twitter

CSK’s team is getting plenty of fans on social media. Everyone on Twitter is expecting the team to repeat the 2010 performance. In such a situation, it will be seen whether CSK team can change their fortunes by breaking the order of their defeat.

Defeat against RCB

CSK’s team had lost 37 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous match. CSK’s team has flopped in both batting and bowling. Batting remains the biggest tension of the team, while in bowling, the team has scored a lot of runs in 5-6 overs or in the last 4 overs. Captain Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming are also very upset with the team’s performance.