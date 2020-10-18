Chennai Super Kings, under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, suffered a five-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in the 34th match of IPL 2020 played in Sharjah on Saturday, led by Shreyas Iyer. In this tough match between the two teams, some players of the Indian team once again appeared together. Delhi won the fifth ball of Ravindra Jadeja who came to the last over. After the match, Delhi star batsman Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja were both seen smiling together. Not only this, Jadeja also hugged Dhawan and this picture was seen on social media.

A day after Delhi’s win against Chennai, a heart-wrenching picture was shared from the official social media handle of the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, in which former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seen interacting with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. is. However, even more interesting is the caption of this picture which CSK wrote while sharing it on his Twitter account. Sharing the picture of these two cricketers who were once fellow players of IPL, CSK wrote in its caption, ‘Aashiqui’.

Ashwin was part of the CSK team at the beginning of the IPL. Ashwin started his IPL career in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK captured the IPL Trophy twice in 2010 and 2011. During this time Ashwin was also an important part of this team. At the same time, before joining the team of Kings XI Punjab in 2018, he also played for Rising Super Giants.

IPL 2020: Kumar Sangakkara told why Chennai Super Kings could not win from Delhi Capitals

Talking about the match played by both the teams on Saturday, Chennai had scored 179 runs for five wickets, in response to which Delhi scored 185 runs for five wickets with one ball remaining. Delhi were to score 21 runs in the last two overs, but Sam Curren conceded just four runs in the 19th over and Alex Carrie (04) made the match exciting. As Dwayne Bravo was not in the field due to injury, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed Jadeja the ball in the last over, against whom Axar Patel ensured Delhi’s victory by hitting three sixes. He scored an unbeaten 21 off five balls which helped Delhi register their first win in the current season.