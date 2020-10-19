The performance of the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of IPL in UAE outside India has not been as expected. The team has played a total of nine matches so far, out of which the team won in three, while six matches suffered defeat. The team is currently ranked second from the bottom with 6 points in the point table. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the team who retired from international cricket two months ago, has also not been able to achieve his form in this tournament. Their failure to perform is also the main reason for the team’s constant defeat. Dhoni’s poor form has advised him by former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad.

Talking to ‘Indian Express’, he said that Dhoni is not fit to play the match right now because he is playing competitive cricket after a long time. According to him, Dhoni’s problems are his timing and reflexes. He further says that if someone is not fully fit then his timing and reflexes will be slow. Dhoni needs to talk to himself at this time. The former Pak captain took an example for himself. He said that Dhoni can use his mind to play cricket well. If you know how to use your mind well then age will not come in your way.

Attracting Dhoni, Miandad said that he should extend the exercise drills and batting practice at the nets. If they are doing 20 sit-ups, then they should do 30. Likewise, if he is doing five sprints then he should do eight. Also, if they are spending an hour on the nets, then they should spend two hours. Let me tell you, Javed Miandad’s international career has been more than two decades. He is the highest player to play ICC World Cup 6 times jointly with the great Indian player Sachin Tendulkar.