Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that it was one of his team’s full performances and after the win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League match here It is good to get the rhythm in this phase of the tournament which will help to move up the table.Kohli was the ‘man of the match’ by playing an innings of 90 runs (four fours, four sixes) in 52 balls. Thanks to this innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 169 for four to win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs. He said after the match, ‘It was one of our complete performances. Wanted to bat first but fell into a difficult position at the crease. We talked on ‘time out’ that a score near 150 would be good. ‘

Kohli said, ‘It was very important to get the rhythm now because we have consistent matches. I think it was a full-fledged performance and we had the spirit from the first over. It is a good start, when you achieve the rhythm in this stage of the tournament, then it separates you from the bottom position in the points table or moves upwards. ‘

He said, ‘When you go beyond that by thinking of a goal (in terms of scoring 169 runs by thinking of scoring a score of 150 runs), then you get an advantage. If you are playing in the death over and hit well, then you can take good advantage of it. We learned the same thing tonight. ‘

Talking about his performance, Indian captain Kohli admitted that he was putting too much pressure on himself which was affecting his batting. He said, ‘I was putting too much pressure on myself in the initial matches. When you start putting too much burden on yourself, you are unable to contribute as a player and your team also needs your contribution. The Super Over match really opened my mind, in which I had to do well, otherwise we would have lost.