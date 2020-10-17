The thrill was the climax in the match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. In this match, at one time Virat Kohli’s RCB was heading towards defeat but the most ‘dangerous’ player of the team, AB de Villiers, recorded his name in history, making an impossible victory possible. He played a good innings at a time when the team needed it most. As soon as De Villiers led the team to victory with a six off Jofra Archer, Virat Kohli, with an eye on the match, jumped with joy and celebrated the victory. His wife Anushka Sharma also cheered AB de Villiers by clapping.

After the match, a video has been posted on the IPL website capturing the subsequent reaction of Virat and Anushka winning the match. This video is becoming increasingly viral. This is quite an emotional video because as Bangalore won the Rajasthan Royals, the RCB camp jumped with joy while the Rajasthan players were drowned in despair. When someone closed his eyes with his hands, someone looked very disappointed. Virat too immediately went to AB de Villiers and embraced him happily.

Batting first after winning the toss in this match, Rajasthan Royals made a strong score of 177 runs. For the team, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith scored the highest innings of 57 runs. Apart from him, Robin Uthappa, who came out to bat at the opening, also scored a brisk 41. Chasing a target of 178 runs, Bangalore did not start well and the team lost the first wicket as Aaron Finch for just 23 runs.

This was followed by a 79-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Devadatta Padikkal. After both players were dismissed in two balls, AB de Villiers, along with Gurkeerat Mann, gave the team a memorable victory. AB’s innings also included three consecutive sixes in Jaydev Unadkat’s over during the 19th over.

