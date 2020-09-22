Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers, who scored a half-century in the first match of the Indian Premier League against SunRisers Hyderabad, said he himself was surprised by such form after a break of five months. The former South African captain scored 51 off 30 balls, which added RCB to 163 for five.

De Villiers said, “I am surprised myself. We played a competitive match in South Africa which gave us a little confidence. “He said,” A 36-year-old player who has not played cricket for more than five-six months, it is a good start when he comes to play among the youth. Happy. I’m just sticking to the basics. “

He praised Devdutt Padiakkal, who had already scored a half-century in an IPL match, saying, “He is a very shy and low-talking boy.” He is quite talented and I don’t need to say anything. “

Padikkal and Chahal shine in RCB’s win over Sunrisers

After half-centuries from young Devadatta Padikkal and veteran AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal’s superb bowling saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Dubai on Monday. Playing his first match in the IPL, Padikkal scored 56 runs with the help of eight fours off 42 balls, while De Villiers smashed 51 off 30 balls which included four fours and two sixes. With these innings played at the beginning of the innings and at the end of the innings, RCB scored 163 runs for five wickets after being invited to bat first.

In response, the Sunrisers were dismissed for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Johnny Bairstow (61 off 43 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Manish Pandey (34 off 33 balls, three fours, one six) added 71 runs for the second wicket. At one time, the Sunrisers were 121 for two, but lost the last eight wickets for 26 balls and 32 runs. Chahal took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs and started the fall of wickets. Shivam Dubey (two for 15) and Navdeep Saini (two for 25) also bowled impressively.