On Monday, when the Royal Challengers Bangalore team takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of the Indian Premier League, the team’s star batsman AB de Villiers will have a chance to achieve a new record. De Villiers can achieve the record of putting 400 sixes in this shortest format of cricket.The veteran batsman has so far hit 397 sixes in the T20 format and is just three steps away from the four hundred mark. If de Villiers batted for long, he would easily overcome this halt.

De Villiers has played 310 T20 matches so far and has hit 397 sixes.

Talking of hitting the most sixes in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is at the forefront of this list. Gayle has scored 978 sixes in 404 matches. There are only Caribbean batsmen at number two. There is Kieran Pollard who has hit 673 sixes. The third number is Brandon McCallum with 485 six names. Shane Watson is fourth with 454 and Andre Russell is fifth with 441. De Villiers will join the 400K club after putting on three more sixes.