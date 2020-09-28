While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Australia star Aaron Finch performed brilliantly in the 10th match of IPL-13 against Mumbai Indians and hit a half-century. He completed the 14th half-century of his IPL career on 31 balls at the International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday. Mumbai won the toss in this match and decided to field first.

This is Finch’s first half-century playing for Bangalore in the 13th season of the IPL. He has scored 1838 runs in 78 matches in his IPL career so far with his best score being 88 not out. His strike rate is more than 130.

See, Scorecard – IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Bangalore Match @ Dubai

He hit a four off the third ball of the 8th over of the innings and completed his half-century. Sweeping this ball of Rahul Chahar, he played behind the square and hit a four.

Finch was caught by Trent Boult on the final ball of the 9th over and caught by Karen Pollard. Finch scored 52 runs in his innings of 35 balls with the help of 7 fours and 1 six.