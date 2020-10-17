Wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders for more than two years, relinquished the captaincy on Saturday. He made this decision ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians in which the team suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai. Dinesh Karthik’s surprise decision surprised many veteran cricketers. According to Karthik, he took this decision to focus on his batting. Akash Chopra, former cricketer of Team India and currently commenting in IPL, has given his statement on this whole matter.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Akash Chopra said that Dinesh Karthik has not withdrawn himself from the captaincy but he has been removed by the team management. Akash Chopra believes that no player wants to give up captaincy in the middle season. Akash further said that KKR has taken away the captaincy from Karthik, although this is not said officially but it is always said that the players do not want to captain their team. He said that I have not spoken to Karthik in this matter but according to the news it was said that he no longer wants to be the captain.

Former wicketkeeper’s big statement on Dinesh Karthik leaving the captaincy

On the performance of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Akash said that the team is doing well at the moment. The team has won four out of the eight matches played so far and has lost four. At the point table, the team is currently at number four with eight points. The team now has to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Significantly, this is the 9th time in the history of IPL, when a captain has left the captaincy of the team in the middle of the tournament. Last year, Rajasthan Royals replaced Ajinkya Rahane as captain and replaced Steve Smith as the new captain. The first captain in the IPL was VVS Laxman, who left the captaincy in the middle of the tournament. He was replaced by Adam Gilchrist, command of the Deccan Chargers.

