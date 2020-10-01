The 13th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played shortly between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Shortly before this match, former India team cricketer and famous Hindi commentator Akash Chopra explained what changes should be made in the playing eleven of both teams. Akash has suggested three changes in the playing XI of Kings XI Punjab and one change in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians. According to him, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell and Murugan Ashwin should not play against Mumbai Indians and James Pattinson should not play in this match for Mumbai Indians.

I’d be tempted to make these changes to #KXIP

Mujeeb for neesham

Jordan for cottrell

Gowtham for m ashwin And for #MI

Coulter Nile for Pattinson. What say? #MIvKXIP # IPL2020 – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2020

Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter, ‘I would like to see these three changes in Kings XI Punjab, Mujib ur Rehman replacing Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan replacing Sheldon Cottrell and Krishnapa Gautam Murugan replacing Ashwin. And Nathan Culpeter for Mumbai Indians replacing Nile James Pattinson. what do you say.’ This match will be very important for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Both teams have lost two out of the first three matches. Whichever team wins can reach the first number in the point table.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Michelle McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.