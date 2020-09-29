In the Indian Premier League 2020, on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling match. On Monday, Virat Kohli’s captaincy team won the super over. Virat Kohli hit the winning four. At the same time, his wife and Anushka Sharma encouraged his team on Instagram.Anushka wrote on her Instagram story, ‘Phew! This match was very exciting for a pregnant woman! What a wonderful team! With this, he shared a collage of photographs of Royal Challengers players celebrating the victory.

Earlier, Anushka shared a similar post after the team’s win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, writing, ‘Winning Smart.’

Anushka and Virat had told the news of a new guest coming to their house on social media only last month.

How was the match

RCB got off to a good start thanks to Devdutt Padyakkal (54) and Aaron Finch (52). After this, AB de Villiers (55) helped the team to reach 200. Young all-rounder Shivam Dubey scored 27 off 10 balls. However, this match was not good for captain Kohli and he was dismissed after scoring only 3 runs off 11 balls.

Mumbai Indians did not start well and skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 8 and Quinton de Kock scored 14 runs. Suryakumar Yadav could not even open an account.

Mumbai’s team were in trouble, opening three wickets for 39. Ishaan Kishan took up the responsibility. The 22-year-old young wicket-keeper batsman hit two fours and nine sixes. He joined 119 for the fifth wicket with Kieran Pollard for the fifth wicket. This partnership brought Mumbai back into the match.

In the last over, Mumbai needed 18 runs to win. Two runs were scored on the first two balls but after that Kishan hit two consecutive sixes off Uddana’s balls. On two balls, Mumbai needed five runs to win. Kishan was caught on the boundary in an attempt to hit a six. He missed his century by one run.

Pollard, who scored 60 off 24 balls, tied the score with a four off the last ball of the match. The match went to a super over and Bangalore won here.