In the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the target of critics for his batting and captaincy. However, Dhoni, who is 39 years old, has no lack in fitness. Dhoni is catching such catches in IPL which will be difficult for the youth too. On Monday, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Despite the defeat, Dhoni remains in the discussion. In this match, Dhoni took a catch that has gone viral on social media.

Samson caught by one hand

Deepak Chahar came to throw the 5th over of the match for Chennai Superkings. The third ball of this over was played by Sanju Samson. The ball going to the leg side of Deepak Chahar reached to Dhoni with the outer edge of Sanju Samson’s bat and he made no mistake in catching the catch. Dhoni leaped to his left and caught a brilliant catch. Sanju Samson was out without opening an account. However, after falling three wickets for 28 runs, Jos Buttler and captain Steve Smith easily gave Rajasthan the victory. Watch the video:

Criticism is being received for slow batting

Explosive batsman and great finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni does not appear in form in IPL 2020. Against Rajasthan, he scored 28 runs in 28 balls with the help of just two fours. Dhoni has scored just 164 runs in 9 innings in this season of IPL. His strike rate is just 125 and the high score is 47. Dhoni’s performance has also affected the team.

In the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have lost 10 matches in 10 matches. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has managed to win just three matches. Chennai Superkings has reached the lowest position in the IPL table.

