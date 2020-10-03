In the 14th match of the 13th season of IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their second win in the tournament by defeating three-time winner Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs. Hyderabad won the toss and scored a target of 165 runs. In reply, Chennai could score 157 runs for 5 wickets. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned unbeaten pavilion, but could not win the team. For Hyderabad, youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, who played in the Under-19 World Cup in this match, batted brilliantly and helped the team reach a strong score. Priyam Garg, who won the title of man of the match on the basis of his special innings of 51 runs, has left behind the legendary players of Team India Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Priyam Garg completed the first fifty of his IPL career off 23 balls. With this, he left behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma together. In this league, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have completed their fastest half-century on 24-24 balls. Now Priyam Garg has gone past these two during his first half-century innings. In this match, Priyam Garg scored an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and hit a six and 6 fours in his innings. His strike rate was 196.15.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal made a big statement about the match against RCB

His innings was also very special because his team had lost their 4 top batsmen for 69 runs at a time. The team’s stormy batsmen were dismissed for zero, while Manish Pandey scored 29 runs. After this David Warner was out for 28, while Kane Williamson was also run out by 9 runs. The team needed a score and at that time Priyam batted well.

Batting first after winning the toss in this match, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 164 for 5 wickets. For Hyderabad, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma shared a 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Both played 43 balls for this. Top order batsmen from Hyderabad could not do much in this match. Johnny Bairstow (0) was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the very first over of the match. After this Manish Pandey (29) and David Warner (28) could not convert a good start into a big score. Manish was dismissed by Shardul Thakur and Warner was dismissed by Piyush Chawla. Kane Williamson could only score 9 runs. He was runout by Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

Dhoni seen in trouble during Hyderabad match, had to take medicine