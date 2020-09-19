The stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been decorated and the fans waiting impatiently have only a few hours to wait. The IPL 2020 opening match will be played between the two Dhansu teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from 7:30 pm. This is a tournament where players get both name and fame. After almost two months of play, players earn crores.

As per the list of players who have received the most salary in the IPL, the name of Indian captain Virat Kohli has topped. Virat, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), gets Rs 17 crore from here, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) and Delhi Capitals (DC) The young wicketkeeper batsman of Rishabh Pant gets 15–15 crores. These three are jointly ranked third in this list in terms of earnings.

The name that surprised Indian cricket fans is at number two. Yes, we are talking about Pat Cummins. This Australian player has been added to the team in this season by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a huge bid of 15.5 million.

Talking about the other players in this list, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, Kolkata Knight Riders spin bowler Sunil Narine, Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes get Rs 12.5-12.5 crore, while number 10 RCB K is AB de Villiers. They will get 11 crores.