In the 31st match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab defeated the Royal Challengers team by 8 wickets. This is Punjab’s second win of this season, the team also got its first win of IPL 2020 against Bangalore. Captain KL Rahul (61) and Chris Gayle (53), playing their first match of the season, batted brilliantly to win the team. KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 61 runs. RCB’s team has suffered its third defeat. Captain KL Rahul looked very happy after the victory and praised the explosive batsman Chris Gayle of the team and called him a hungry lion.

After the win against RCB, KL Rahul said, ‘I don’t have any idea that my heart beat was as fast as it could be, I don’t have a word for it. We knew that we have to win in this match. We are many times better side than our position in the point table. The match went very close, but be happy that we managed to make a name for it. We are very disappointed as a group, you get upset due to continuous defeats. Our skill is quite good, but we have failed to use them when the opportunity arises. Winning and not winning becomes a habit. This is my first season as a team captain and I look forward to winning every match. My own performance does not matter to me. ‘

Regarding Chris Gayle who played a key role in the team’s victory in their match this season, KL Rahul said, “He was not feeling well for the last few weeks.” But, he is very hungry even at the age of 41. He wants to play from day one. Keeping Gayle out of the team is a difficult decision, but it is important that the lion is kept hungry, so that when he gets down to bat, he looks dangerous. They see themselves as a challenge. He is still an intimidating person.

In this match played in Sharjah, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to bat first by winning the toss and captain Virat Kohli (48) and Chris Morris (25) lost 6 wickets in 20 overs due to the batting in the last over. 171 runs scored. Chasing the target, Punjab got off to a solid start and captain KL Rahul (not out 61) and Mayank Agarwal (45) added 78 runs for the first wicket. Mayank was bowled by Chahal and showed the path to the pavilion, but after that Chris Gayle (53), who came to the crease, took the news of RCB bowlers fiercely. However, the last over of the match was very exciting, where Punjab had to fight hard to score 2 runs, but Nicholas Pooran gave the team six consecutive wins on the last ball of the match.