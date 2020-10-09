SRH vs KXIP: Name is Kings, but like condition fakirs, see how Preity Zinta’s team lost royal style

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. While Kolkata had won in their last match, they lost to Punjab. The Kolkata batsmen failed once again against Chennai. The change in the opening pair definitely worked for the team and Rahul Tripathi, who came to the opening in place of Sunil Naren, had scored 81 runs from 51 balls.But apart from him, no other Kolkata batsman could walk. In-form batsman Shubhman Gill was also dismissed cheaply. It was Tripathi who took over the team and took it across 160. Naren was sent to number four, not sending the opening. This led to Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Down.

Kolkata needs to think deeply about their batting. Morgan and Russell are the batsmen who will get more time to bat. So far, however, it has been seen very rarely, so the team management must send these two above, otherwise the team’s batting ability will not be fully utilized.

In bowling, the team defended a low score in the last match. At one time the team looked to be losing the match but spinners Naren and Varun Chakraborty gave it back to the team by returning the team. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagrokti, along with Pat Cummins, have the power to tackle Punjab’s weak batting quickly.

Kolkata needs only the wickets of Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. After these two departs, the batting of Punjab becomes helpless, in which there is no batsman who can stand till the end and cross the team’s lead. Nicholas Pooran bat in the last match played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had maintained his hopes of winning the innings of 77 runs but could not reach the destination.

Puran is also a threat to Kolkata, but lack of consistency is a weakness for Puran. At the same time, Glenn Maxwell’s bat is blunt. However, given the type of batsman Maxwell is, he can show up anytime and if he does, it will create problems for Kolkata. In bowling, Punjab’s attack is on Mohammed Shami.

Sheldon Cottrell has not been very effective but the team management continues to rely on him. In this match, it is possible that someone else will get a chance to replace Cottrell. Arshdeep Singh impressed against Hyderabad so it is expected that he will retain his place. The spin load was handled by Mujib ur Rehman with Ravi Bishnoi against Hyderabad. Again these two can also be seen against Kolkata.