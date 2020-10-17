Delhi vs Chennai: CSK ahead in the record, but Delhi Capital may be heavy on Dhoni’s team today

In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals will face three-time winner Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match today. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had fielded three spinners against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His move was also successful and the team won.Dhoni (Dhoni on Slow Pithces) is a different captain on slower pitches. They know what to do on these pitches. The tournament has now moved to the same point where most of the slow pitches are being seen. In such a situation, Chennai can dominate the other teams as well. He has four great spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Sharma, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir. Tahir has not played yet. At the same time, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson also prove extremely dangerous on such pitches.

Initially it was easy to score on the Sharjah pitch but now the pitch has slowed down which is a boon for Chennai. This has been seen at least in the last few matches. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and the rest of the batsmen will have to see how they deal with the situation.

Captain Shreyas Iyer was injured in the last match. He was succeeded by Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan). After the match, Dhawan said that Iyer’s injury will be known later. As of now, however, the situation is not clear and if Iyer is out, it will be a big loss for Delhi. The team is already battling injuries to Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Amit and Ishant are out of the IPL. The situation is not clear on Pant either. In this situation, the responsibility of Dhawan, Saw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrey, Shimran Hetmyer increases.

Delhi also has Ravichandran Ashwin and Akshar Patel to take advantage of the slow pitches. At the same time, the pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje performed well in the fast bowling. Tushar Deshpande made his debut against Rajasthan Royals in the last match and was successful in doing well. There is hardly any change here. Iyer’s injury and his replacement are a concern for Delhi.