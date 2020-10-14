The 30th match of the season will be played on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will be between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm Indian time.This season, when these two teams had a previous match, the Delhi team proved to be the winner. Delhi defeated Rajasthan Royals, captained by Steve Smith, by 46 runs. Delhi’s team is still in excellent form. She has 10 points from seven matches and would like to strengthen her position by beating the Royals. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will try to equalize the score line 1-1.

If Delhi wins this match then it has 12 points. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have six points. And any lapse can complicate his path to the playoffs.

Royals expect Ben Stokes

World’s top all-rounder Ben Stokes joined the Rajasthan Royals in the last match. He did not bowl much in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored just five runs, starting the innings with the bat. Stokes can change the course of the match on his own and the Royals will have high expectations from their star player.

Head to head

There have been 21 matches in IPL between Delhi and Rajasthan so far. Out of this, Delhi team has won 10 and Rajasthan Royals 11. That is, there is not much difference between the two in this way.

IPL-13: Collision in Delhi and Rajasthan, Who will hit the ground?

Possible XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Norte

Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat