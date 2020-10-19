In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings will face the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both teams will go into this match after losing their last match and both teams are in dire need of victory in order to stay in the playoff race.Chennai were defeated by Delhi Capitals, while Rajasthan were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. At one time victory seemed certain for Rajasthan but in the 19th over, AB de Villiers overturned and led Bangalore to victory.

The good thing in this match for Rajasthan was that his batting was excellent. The opening pair was changed and Robin Uthappa along with Ben Stokes were sent to start the innings. Uthappa was successful and he batted in his own style. He had added 50 runs with Stokes. Apart from him, captain Steve Smith also scored a brilliant innings half-century and on his own the team was able to score a strong score.

The team management will once again expect the team batsmen to continue to perform in a similar manner. Also, he would like Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes to return to their form. Samson has failed after showering in the opening matches and Stokes has not done much special since he came, not exactly the kind of performance the team needs.

The team decided to send Jose Butler to the middle order. Sending Butler down means that the team is asking him to play the role of a finisher who has the ability. He has Rahul Tewatia who is capable of hitting big shots to support the lower order.

CSK vs RR: ‘Do or Die’ match in Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who will fight?

As far as bowling is concerned, Jofra Archer and Karthik Tyagi have continuously put pressure. Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal have also done well in the spin, but the team needs a bowling performance from their bowlers. Jaidev Unadkat was unsuccessful in the last match, it will be worth seeing whether he plays in this match or not.

Talking about Chennai, its batsmen went against Delhi. After Sam Karan was dismissed in the very first over, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessisi, Ambati Rayudu took the lead and Ravindra Jadeja finally gave a strong score to the team, playing a stormy innings. However, the form of captain MS Dhoni is a matter of concern for the team, because Dhoni has not been able to show off the bat yet.

It is also a matter of concern for the team that the Chennai batsmen are not in continuous form. It will be important to see how many batsmen maintain the performance of the previous match against Rajasthan. In bowling, Karan has been a real success for the team. He also made the match easy for Chennai against Delhi in the 19th over, but Jadeja had to throw the last over due to the absence of Dwayne Bravo and the team lost the match.

No information has been revealed on how Bravo is hurt. Whether he will play or not will be known only on the day of the match. If Bravo does not play, Josh Hazlewood’s chances of playing will increase. The rest of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been successful in giving the team a good start with the ball. Karn Sharma has not been able to show the magic of his spin and it is very likely that Dhoni will give Piyush Chawla a chance in his place in the next match.

Possible XI

Chennai Super Kings

Sam Karan, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Nagidi



Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Karthik Tyagi