The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has two matches on Saturday. In the first match, Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangalore were defeated by Kings XI Punjab in the last match. Bangalore were batting in this match, but the decision to send AB de Villiers down was severely criticized. However, captain Virat Kohli defended the decision after the match.It does not appear that Washington Sundar or Shivam Dubey will be sent before De Villiers against Rajasthan, so once again De Villiers can be seen at number four.Bangalore’s batting is in form, in the last match the team did not seem to be going towards a good score, but then Chris Morris proved his usefulness and told how important he can play with the bat as well. He scored an unbeaten 25 off eight balls. Bangalore’s bowling, however, did not work against Punjab. Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal initially broke their morale and later Chris Gayle did not give any chance to the Bangalore bowlers to dominate. Yes, the match certainly went to the last ball of the last over, but it can be called the fault of the Punjab batsmen.By the way, Bangalore bowling has also been good. Morris has shown his brilliance with the ball before the bat. At the same time, it will be difficult for the Rajasthan batsmen to handle Yuzvendra Chahal. Sudandar and Isuru Udana are also in form.The Rajasthan team is yet to strike the right balance. She looked winning in the last match against Delhi Capitals, but lost out on her mistakes. Starting the innings with Stokes is also not useful for Rajasthan. Stokes had scored 41 against Delhi but could not reach the team’s threshold of victory. The team management will try or change Stokes as an opener – it will be a matter of view in the match.The batting of Jose Butler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson is also very important for Rajasthan. Robin Uthappa has done nothing for the team. In the last match, he was on the way to win the team, but left the pitch in the middle. Ryan Parag was run out due to a misunderstanding with Uthappa. Rahul Tewatia can do anything at any time, he has told it in two matches. Therefore, Bangalore will not have to take Rajasthan lightly till the end.In bowling, apart from Jofra Archer, no other bowler has done anything special. Yes, the young Karthik Tyagi has definitely influenced the match and it will be worth seeing how he performs in front of the two legendary batsmen of the world in this match.

Possible XI

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttles (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Karthik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padyakkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal