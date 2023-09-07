Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/07/2023 – 7:04 am

To celebrate one year of reopening, Museu Paulista, better known as Museu do Ipiranga, prepared a free cultural program for the September 7th holiday in the capital of São Paulo.

Called Museu do Ipiranga em Festa, the program includes exhibitions A History of Brazil, To Understand the Museum and Imagined Pasts. For this visit, tickets will be distributed on site, in order of arrival, from 9am.

According to the museum, the visitation route will promote reflections on national history and enable a mediation of the framework Independence or death!, by Pedro Americo. These visits will have audio description resources.

On the esplanade staircase, in the external area of ​​the museum, there will be a performance by the USP Choir (CORALUSP) from 10 am. This presentation will open the activities that will be offered on the side terraces of the French garden, where games and educational experiences will take place.

Itineraries for visiting Independence Park and drawing, embroidery, brooches, mobiles and paper dolls workshops are also scheduled, in addition to Afro-Brazilian and indigenous storytelling. The public will also be able to try juggling with clefs, balls and hula hoops.

At the end of the event, at 4 pm, there will be a speech by the original Pankararu people of Real Parque. They will present the Toré, a ritualistic dance performed by the enchanted, entities that protect the group.

>> The complete program can be consulted on the museum’s website