76% of the segment’s revenue was left out of the new tax reduction, informed the Ministry of Economy

The federal government reported that 76% of the products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone had their competitiveness preserved and were excluded from the new IPI reduction decree, the Tax on Industrialized Products. The industrial hub has specific tax benefits. He feared losing competitiveness with the expansion of the tax cut.

Special Secretary Daniella Marques (Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness) said this Friday (29.Apr.2022) that the government plans to increase investments of around R$534 billion over the next 15 years, and that 300,000 companies will benefit directly by measurement.

In the government’s projections, the tax cut will reduce the tax burden by R$ 23.4 billion in 2022; BRL 27.4 billion in 2023; and R$29.3 billion in 2024.

The idea is to help reduce or contain the prices of industrialized products, such as stoves, refrigerators and cars.

Here’s the intact of the presentation (700 KB).

CARS

Vehicles continue with IPI reduction according to the February decree. That is, no enlargement.

