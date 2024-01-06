Physical keyboards are making a comeback, thanks to the efforts of experts and enthusiasts, who are giving a retro charm to iPhones.
About ten years ago, being cutting edge meant owning a smartphone with a QWERTY keyboard integrated.
We are talking about the memorable era of the BlackBerry, with its unmistakable design and that physical keyboard which experienced a period of great success, so much so that it was even made a movie about it, available on Prime Video.
The film tells of the rapid rise of the brand and its equally rapid disappearance.
Thanks to some new cases called Clicksyou can relive that feeling by turning an iPhone into an elongated device that includes a QWERTY keyboard.
Clicks is the result of the work of a team of experts in the field, enthusiasts and professionals; among them there are also engineers and designers who have dedicated years to the BlackBerry, as well as the minds behind the F(x)Tec project, one of the last smartphones with a physical keyboard still in circulation on the market.
Flashy and traditional
According to a Gizmodo article, the idea for Clicks was developed by two creative minds: YouTuber MrMobile (Michael Fisher) and CrackBerry blog founder Kevin (Kevin Michaluk).
Clicks is a seemingly traditional case made of TPU or silicone, which hides a surprising feature: in the lower section stands a full QWERTY keyboard four rows of keys.
Available in bright yellow and deep gray, this case offers not only a full physical keyboard but also specific shortcuts, such as those of the “⌘CMD” typical of Mac computers.
For example, pressing “⌘CMD + H” takes you directly to the phone's home screen, while “⌘CMD + space” opens the search window.
As for connecting to the phone, it's pretty simple: the case does connect directly to the device port, be it the old Lightning (iPhone 14) or the new USB-C (iPhone 15).
Note that the keyboard does not have its own battery, but is powered by the iPhone's charge.
Clicks has also considered the convenience of charging: the case includes its own port, compatible with fast charging.
Furthermore, by mounting the case you do not lose access to the best charging features of Apple phones, such as the wireless chargingsupported without problems.
Comfort and availability
A leatherette panel on the back improves grip and comfort during use, while the keys, made of polycarbonate, are positioned above a silicone membrane.
Clicks precisely replicates the iOS virtual keyboard, also including keys such as the microphone to activate Siri or other forms of voice input, which will surely be even more useful in the future.
The case is available for the last two generations of iPhone Proand has a price of 139 dollars, equivalent to approximately 127 euros at the current exchange rate.
You can purchase both models immediately, but the iPhone 14 Pro case will be available starting February 1st, while the iPhone 15 Pro case will arrive around mid-March.
Furthermore, Clicks Technology is already working on a case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, available for pre-order at a price of $159.
As for the colors available, the options are limited: you can choose from the vibrant “BumbleBee” in bright yellow, which certainly attracts attention, or the elegant deep gray of “London Sky”.

