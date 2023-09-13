Apple unveils the new iPhone 15. The smartphone from the Cupertino giant comes in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus versions with 6.1 and 6.7 inch screens respectively. The phones launching in Italy on September 22 will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera and an A16 Bionic processor, which consumes 20% less power than its predecessor. One battery charge is intended to last for the entire day. USB-C is also arriving, in line with European standards on the single charger.

With the iPhone 15 Pro here is the titanium smartphone, with a lighter and thinner body. The button at the top left, initially designed to silence the ringtone, turns into the ‘action’ button which, in addition to silencing the ringtone, allows other functions, including opening the camera and turning on the flashlight and more. The A17 Pro processor is the most powerful the company has ever made.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (pink, yellow, green, blue and black) are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB starting from 979 euros and 1,129 per month, respectively.

The price of the iPhone 15 Pro starts from 1,239 euros, that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max from 1,489 euros.