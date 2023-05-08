After imposing the adoption of the single head USB Type-C also ad Apple iPhonesthe EU nonetheless recommends the company to desist from any policy that favor the original cablesproduced by the Cupertino house, compared to other third-party ones.

According to reports from the German publication Die Zenit, the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, reportedly sent a formal warning to Apple on the matter. The “single charger” directive will have to come into force in 2024, the year in which iPhones will also have to be equipped with the USB-C connector, abandoning Apple’s proprietary one, the well-known Lightning.

With this decision, the EU intends to increase competitiveness but also simplify life for users, as well as probably reduce any waste in terms of production and recycling of materials. After a long struggle, Apple then had to give up and accept the new condition, to which is added the recommendation not to stifle the market for third-party cables.

Breton went further than this: Apple will not have to continue with practices considered anti-competitive such as the adoption of special certificates for USB-C iPhone accessories, such as the current MFi (made for iPhone) program. This should rule out the possibility that the first USB-C equipped iPhone, which could be the next iPhone 15, is tied exclusively to proprietary or MFi-certified cables.