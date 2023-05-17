Apple has announced a preview of some accessibility features that will arrive this year on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the new operating systems for Apple’s smart devices. The two new functions are called Live Speech and Personal Voice. Live Speech will allow users to type whatever they want to have it read aloud, while Personal Voice is designed for people at risk of losing the ability to speak, such as those with a recent diagnosis of ALS. Using Personal Voice, users will have to read texts shown by the smart device for about 15 minutes on the iPhone or iPad: using machine learning, the device will create a synthetic voice equal to that of the device owner. The voice can then be integrated with Live Speech for conversations and voice exchanges. Basically, the iOS 17 feature will allow anyone to recreate their voice synthetically and in 15 minutes. The feature will debut later in the year, with the debut of iOS and iPadOS 17 expected in the fall along with the launch of the new iPhone 15.