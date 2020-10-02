Smartphone companies are bringing new and advanced technology handsets to overtake each other. In this episode, Apple is now preparing to bring a special iPhone, whose screen will repair small scratches and cracks by itself. According to a report by Apple Insider, Apple recently filed a patent for the foldable iPhone with this special automatic display repair technology.The report says that with the help of this technology, the display of this foldable iPhone of Apple will fix the scratch and dent along with normal wear and tear. According to previous reports, the company has specially designed this foldable phone. Despite having two displays, it will be a single screen phone when opened.

(Photo: Gijmochina)

Samsung’s display will be felt

If the news is coming about Apple’s ‘Self Healing’ foldable iPhone, then the company will not launch it with the first generation of its foldable phones. This is being said that the company has already placed a large order for Samsung Display and its samples will continue to be available to the company for at least one year.

Can be launched next year

Samsung has been supplying OLED displays to Apple for the past several years. At the same time, with Samsung being the leader of the foldable display market, it is now going to increase the production of these displays to 10 million units every year. If we talk about Apple’s foldable iPhone, it can be launched next year.