With a Tweet by Tim Cook, Apple’s CEOthe fact that the iPhones use Sony sensors for cameraswhich has been suspected for some time but which had never been communicated directly by the company.

Apple is always quite secretive regarding the identity of the internal components of its products, especially when it comes to the iPhone, so Cook’s tweet represents a rare example of openness in this sense.

“We have been collaborating with Sony since over a decade to create the most advanced camera sensors for iPhone,” wrote Tim Cook, effectively confirming that not only the most recent iPhone 14 but also several of the previous ones have used Sony sensors for cameras, as well as probably also the upcoming iPhone 15.

In photo in support we see the CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, accompany Tim Cook inside the Kumamoto laboratories of the Japanese company. The rather hilarious thing is the fact that in the photo, obviously carefully staged for the public, the technicians show Tim Cook an iPhone, which is watched with great interest by the Apple CEO as if it were something new and never seen for him.

However, apart from these comic drifts, it is finally a matter of one confirmation of what had emerged unofficially for some time, namely the use of photographic components developed by Apple, which was already clear from the relationship between the two companies and also from the vision of the internal components.