Gizmodo: Apple spying on iPhone users despite privacy settings

Cybersecurity experts Tommy Misk and Talal Haj Bakri of Mysk have warned iPhone users about surveillance. The experts studied the data collected by a number of Apple applications for the iPhone, and came to the conclusion that the IT corporation collects user data, despite the prohibition in the privacy settings, informs Gizmodo.

They looked at data collected by a number of Apple’s iPhone apps — the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Books and Stocks — and found that privacy settings had no obvious impact on how they collect data. According to analysts, applications continued to track user activity regardless of whether iPhone Analytics was turned on or off. At the same time, experts emphasize that the level of detail of the collected data is “shocking”.

So, it turned out that the App Store collects and sends to the Apple server information about all user actions in real time, including each tap on the screen, detailed information about searching for applications, viewing ads. The app also sent detailed information about the device, including identification numbers, model, screen resolution, keyboard languages, and internet connection method.

“The fact that users are browsing apps related to mental health, addiction, sexual orientation and religion could reveal things they might not want to send to corporate servers,” they warned.

Other Apple apps also collect equally sensitive data. For example, the Stocks app sent Apple a list of stocks that were viewed, as well as the time the user viewed them and a record of any news items they read on the app. Apple did not comment on the findings of the researchers.

In April, it became known that iPhone users turned on the activity tracking feature in applications more often than before, and became more loyal to data tracking and advertising. The iOS App Tracking Prevention feature was introduced in 2020. A year after the introduction of the option, it became more common to allow third-party applications to track their activities, in some services the figure reaches 75 percent.