A new privacy feature, which can be used to prevent developers from tracking data in apps and on the Internet for personalized ads, appeared in the beta version of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 for developers, reports RIA News citing a source in the Russian office of Apple.

The company clarified that the list of applications that the user has allowed to track their data can now be viewed and changed in the Settings menu.

The new version adds handwriting recognition, expanded the list of languages ​​supported by the device. Siri voice assistant is able to make emergency calls in an unforeseen situation. The new firmware adds support for Xbox and Playstation controllers, as well as 5G in dual SIM mode. Plus, you can now unlock your phone with Face ID using your Apple Watch without removing your face shield.

Earlier it was reported that the number of active Apple devices produced by the company reached 1.65 billion, said the head of Tim Cook. There were 1.5 billion active devices in the world last year, he said. It clarifies that the number of active iPhone smartphones is more than 1 billion.