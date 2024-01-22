Apple will release the free update to iOS 17.3 on January 22nd: if your iPhone doesn't automatically update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update to run it. It will be available on Monday and in some cases also on Tuesday, given that the update is not simultaneous for all users. The update comes more than a month after the previous iOS 17.2, which introduced important new features such as spatial video recording, the new Diary app, changes to Apple Music and iMessage, as well as adjustments to the keyboard.

iOS version 17.3 stands out for a series of changes, among which the new Stolen Device Protection feature stands out. This feature adds an additional layer of security to stolen iPhone devices, requiring biometric authentication via Face ID or Touch ID for many critical actions, without the ability to use an easily obtainable passcode. Protected actions include accessing passcodes and passkeys stored in iCloud, erasing all device content, and erasing Apple Pay transactions.

Other notable new features include Collaborative Music Playlists and new Unity Bloom Wallpapers. The former allow multiple Apple Music subscribers to work on a single playlist, adding and rearranging songs, as well as expressing reactions with animated emojis. The new wallpapers, however, represent a sign of solidarity and a new way of expressing themselves for the black community. Apple describes these wallpapers, which feature colorful flowers, as a symbol of Pan-Africanism and future generations united in fighting racism. Additionally, the 17.3 update reintroduces the ability to view and create wish lists in the Apple TV and iTunes Store apps, a feature that was removed in the latest 17.2 update. There have been no reported API changes in this release.