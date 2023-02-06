iPhoneUltra it could be the third model in the line for the smartphone Appleadding to the versions Pro and Pro Max to present itself as an even more sophisticated and even more expensive device, which would confirm once again that this line now falls within the luxury goods market niche.

To talk about this possibility is Bloomberg, in the context of a report that starts from the words spoken by the CEO Tim Cook during the last call with the investors of the Cupertino house. Here, in fact, Cook said that price is not a problem for many users willing to pay more, where however the figure is justified by exclusive features.

According to some sources familiar with the situation, Apple would have internally discussed the creation of a High-end iPhones to be added to the Pro and Pro Max versions. There is a real possibility that this model will make its debut in 2024therefore with the iPhone 16.

Bloomberg imagines that any exclusive features of the Ultra model will be linked to the photographic sector, the processor and perhaps the presence of an even larger screen. There are also those who think about introducing features that look to the future, such as eliminating the charging port.

As we know, Samsung has already taken this step with regard to the Galaxy family and then went further with its foldable devices, which have reached absolutely unprecedented price ranges for a smartphone: we’ll see what Apple decides to do to “keep up “.