Skydiver Hatton Smith posted a video of a jump on TikTok, unaware that his iPhone was left in his pocket and he freed himself a few minutes after the jump from the plane, flying more than 4,000 meters at an average speed of 160km/h. Surprisingly, once on the ground the phone turns on and works without any problems. No miracle or absolute indestructibility of the Apple phone, which in this case had a resistant cover and fell in a muddy area, without rocks or solid ground. If things had gone differently, it is very likely that the smartphone would not have withstood such an impact as well. However, this is the highest launch ever recorded for a phone, given that the previous one was a test conducted below 13,000 feet. Smith’s video was completely random, and it wasn’t intended for the phone to drop like that from that height.