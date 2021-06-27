Would you like to unlock additional and exclusive functions on your iPhone but you don’t know how to do it? You are in the right place, you can do it thanks to secret codes iPhone, codes that you just need to enter in the app that you usually use to make calls and that generally allow you to view some information on the screen regarding your Apple device.

IPhone secret codes: what they are and how to use them

In order to use iPhone Secret Codes you need to open the dialer of your iPhone, copy the code and then press the green button (the one to start calls).

The complete list of iPhone secret codes is as follows:

* 3001 # 12345 # * to view various information about the phone, such as network data, signal reception strength as well as some information on the SIM installed

to view various information about the phone, such as network data, signal reception strength as well as some information on the SIM installed * # 06 # to view the code the IMEI of the phone – useful in case of theft or loss of the iPhone

to view the code the IMEI of the phone – useful in case of theft or loss of the iPhone * # 21 # to view the dialed call log

to view the dialed call log * # 30 # to manually check the network connection and line

to manually check the network connection and line * # 33 # instead it is used to show the call control bar

instead it is used to show the call control bar * # 43 # to see if the “call waiting” service (to make several calls at the same time) is active

to see if the “call waiting” service (to make several calls at the same time) is active * # 61 # to be able to see the numbers of the calls you missed when you were connected

to be able to see the numbers of the calls you missed when you were connected * # 62 # to be able to see the numbers of the calls you missed when you were not connected (iPhone off, no signal, airplane mode etc)

to be able to see the numbers of the calls you missed when you were not connected (iPhone off, no signal, airplane mode etc) * # 67 # to be able to see the numbers of the calls you missed when you were busy on another call

to be able to see the numbers of the calls you missed when you were busy on another call * # 76 # in order to know if the service of the code * 646 # is enabled

in order to know if the service of the code * 646 # is enabled * 225 # to show the statement of prepaid SIM expenses

to show the statement of prepaid SIM expenses * 646 # in order to know how many minutes you still have available on your tariff plan

in order to know how many minutes you still have available on your tariff plan * 777 # to show the remaining credit on your prepaid SIM

We will update the list in the future in case any other code we have missed comes up, please feel free to report more iPhone secret codes in the comments if you know any that we have missed.