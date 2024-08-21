Apple is ready to launch the iPhone 16, which will be released in September 2024, but in the meantime let’s talk about another Apple device: theiPhone SE4Its predecessor, the iPhone SE3, was released in 2022 and featured up to 256 GB of storage, a 4.7-inch diagonal Multi-Touch widescreen LCD display with IPS technology and a resolution of 1,334 x 750 pixels at 326 ppi, a 12-megapixel camera with 4K video recording up to 60 fps, and the A15 Bionic processor.

What will the iPhone SE4 be like?

What will the new iPhone SE4 be like? From the first leaked information, we can say that the design will be inspired by the iPhone 14 and a screen of just over 6 inches. In addition, there may be the presence of the Touch ID in the side button, OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, A18 chipset, just like the iPhone 18, single 48-megapixel rear camera and 3279 mAh battery, compared to the 2018 mAh of the iPhone SE 3There is some doubt as to what material the iPhone SE4 will be made of; it is speculated that it could be aluminum or titanium.

Possible release date and price

What is the possible release date of the new Apple device? A reliable source like Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggests that iPhone SE4 will be released in early 2025. A few months later than the highly anticipated iPhone 16. As for the price, we are talking about a cost of 499 dollars (about 450 euros). An increase, therefore, if compared to the figures for which the iPhone SE3 was sold, which was 429 dollars.