Last July, there was a lot of talk on the net about the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 3, but then the tipster in the sector broke away from the theme to focus on the flagship iPhone 13 series launched in September. Now, however, he returns to be the protagonist of new indiscretions, or better than confirmations regarding the technical specifications.

In the Japanese blog Macotakara dedicated to the Apple universe, in fact, today the future of the third generation iPhone SE was discussed. According to what was published in the Japanese portal, the smartphone shouldn’t change design, thus maintaining the 4.7-inch LCD display and the Home Touch ID button. The most important innovations will therefore be found under the body, where the most recent will appear instead A15 Bionic chip with 5G support, fifth generation mobile network which is now increasingly the new market standard.

As regards production and shipments, however, at the moment the market forecasts speak of the start of the works in December 2021 with opening of sales in the spring of 2022. In short, this is a “confirmation” of the market rumors spread by the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo during the summer and of the analysis of DigiTimes, a Taiwanese newspaper always updated on the latest news in the Asian production chain. For now we recommend taking this data with a grain of salt anyway, although tipster are pretty convinced of their validity.

If you are particularly interested in the latest top-of-the-range products from the Cupertino giant, we refer you to the iPhone 13 Pro review.