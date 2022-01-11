iPhone SE 3, several analysts confirm that it will be presented in March / April in a dedicated event. Among the novelties an enhanced chip and support for 5G

Apple as per tradition it has returned to reveal its new ones iPhone in September. However, there is talk of the top-of-the-range models that belong to the family iPhone 13. In fact, for some years now the Cupertino company has also launched some low cost phones on the market to be more competitive against new oriental producers and also in light of the fact that users today have a tendency to change smartphones less frequently. compared to the past. From here it was born iPhone SE, whose latest version (the second) dates back to 2020. In spring it seems that Apple will launch an updated model of its “eco-friendly” phone.

iPhone SE 3 will arrive in March with 5G support. In June, the new Macs with Apple Silicon chips

According to the analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple has scheduled a virtual event between March and April to present a new device with support 5G which in all likelihood will be iPhone SE 3. The confirmation comes from a report made by Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the leading experts in the Apple world.

In terms of design, the new smartphone will not present particular innovations compared to iPhone SE 2020 but the difference will lie on the inside with a new processor (maybe theA15 Bionic used on iPhone 13) and connectivity for the latest generation networks. In June in a second event dedicated to the WWDC we might as well see new Macs with processor Apple Silicon (MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, etc). Together with the new PCs, all the new software side will also be revealed as usual, that is iOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13 And watchOS 9.