For the first time, an official body reports that an iPhone has saved lives after a car accident.

For the tech fanatics among us, 2022 was the year of the iPhone 14. Like every year, Apple presented their new line-up of smartphones this year, with the highlight of course being the iPhone 14 Pro. It is again full of new gadgets, most of them, however, are still a bit gimmicky. A feature that is certainly not a gimmick: the Emergency SOS.

iPhone Emergency SOS

To explain it simply: the doomsday scenario of ’emergency and you have no coverage’ is solved with Emergency SOS on your iPhone. Normally an emergency call goes through your normal range, but sometimes you are so far from the normal world that you have no coverage. Emergency SOS ensures that your iPhone is in range with a satellite, which sends your location to an official agency.

Lives saved after car accident thanks to iPhone

To link this news to cars: after a car accident in the US, the first official case of a rescue operation thanks to this iPhone feature is, at least, the first we heard. Two people were driving north of Los Angeles on a rather deserted mountain road and crashed into the depths after an accident. No range and normally you are doomed. Thanks to the iPhone feature, the driver of the car could indicate that they had been in a car accident and were in serious trouble. That report immediately reached the rescue team of the region, who tracked down and rescued the two by helicopter.

Deputies, Fire Notified or Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Approx.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

Getting into a car accident in a remote area is a nightmare, so this was a nice field test to see that an iPhone can save your life. Combined with the fact that an iPhone now also checks whether you have had an accident, it is a safe thought.

This article iPhone saves lives after car accident, first appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#iPhone #saves #lives #car #accident #time