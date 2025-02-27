Technology advances by leaps and bounds, and what was new yesterday, tomorrow will be outdated. That is why technologies companies have to make a kind of “natural selection” in which the weakest or in this case the least popular die before in favor of technological development.

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application in the world, is constantly updated to improve the safety and experience of its users but that sometimes means Cut out somewhere to meet the needs of another. In this case these updates, although in general they are positive, sometimes imply that some older devices cease to be compatible.

Unfortunately for these people who do what we should all do, WhatsApp will punish them, and Since March 1 They will lose access to the app, because updates are no longer going to be made for certain models. In the case of Android devices the cut will be done with models that Do not have Android 5.0while the iPhone will have to operate with iOS 15.1 or lower versions.

To check if yours is within those affected, you must go to the Configuration From your smartphone to go to the section of Device informationwhere they will tell you the version used by the mobile phone. Even so, we are going to tell you the models that from March 1 will no longer work correctly at WhatsApp:

On iPhone

iPhone 5.

iPhone 5C.

iPhone 5s.

iPhone 6.

iPhone 6 Plus.

In Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S3.

Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

Samsung Galaxy Ace 3.

In LG

LG Optimus G.

LG G2 Mini.

LG L90.

In Motorola

Motorola Moto G (1st generation).

Motorola Razr HD.

Motorola Moto E 2014.

In Sony

Sony Xperia Z.

Sony Xperia sp.

Sony Xperia T.

Sony Xperia V.