iPhone is still the leader of the Russian market in terms of sales in monetary terms, MTS told Izvestia. From January to September, the share of revenue from the American company’s products remained at the level of the same period in 2022 – 33%, the operator’s press service reported.

In the first nine months of this year, the iPhone accounted for almost 40% of smartphones in Russian online stores in monetary terms – this follows from a report from a partner company of several electronics manufacturers.

According to this indicator, Apple, despite the cessation of official sales in Russia, remained the market record holder: in terms of money, its share, compared to January–September 2022, decreased by only 2 percentage points.

“Apple continues to be in first position in terms of money. Xiaomi is in second position, Samsung is in third,” M.Video-Eldorado told Izvestia.

As TelecomDaily CEO Denis Kuskov noted, the iPhone is still the main generator of income from smartphone sales in Russia. He called it a breadwinner for retailers.

“After all, not only the expensive devices themselves are sold, a lot of accessories and additional services are sold along with them, which are often much higher margin than the gadgets themselves,” Kuskov pointed out.

The head of the Content-Review project, Sergei Polovnikov, attributes the high share of the iPhone in monetary terms to the fact that it has practically no competitors in the premium segment of smartphones.

“In fact, it competes only with expensive folding devices on Android, but their sales are still scanty. And the Apple smartphone is a popular, in-demand product. Hence the weight in money,” says the expert.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Cash inflow: iPhone leads in sales in rubles in the Russian Federation